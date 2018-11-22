Thu, 22 Nov 2018 11:51 - Updated Thu, 22 Nov 2018 11:51
Egypt security forces kill 12 militants in North Sinai
CAIRO-- Egyptian armed forces and police killed 12 militants in North Sinai during anti-terrorist raids over the past few days, state media reported on Thursday.
"The national security forces have killed seven highly dangerous militants in the North Sinai's city of Arish in exchange of fire," State Information Service said in a statement.
Other five militants were killed in shootout at the ring road near Arish city.
Explosive devices, motor bikes and large amount of ammunition were seized with the terrorist, the statement added.
Sinai Peninsula is the stronghold of terrorist groups in Egypt, with Sinai State, an Egyptian branch of the Islamic State, as the most severest.
In February, Egypt started the comprehensive "Sinai 2018" anti-terror campaign that has killed over 430 militants and 32 soldiers so far,XINHUA.
