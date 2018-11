Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe unable to walk, seeking treatment in Singapore

Mr Mugabe, 94, who ruled the southern African nation for nearly four decades since independence from Britain in 1980, was forced to resign in November 2017 after an army coup.

Mr Mnangagwa told ruling ZANU-PF supporters at a rally in Murombedzi, Mr Mugabe’s village some 100 km (60 miles) west of the capital Harare, his predecessor had been due to return on October 15 but that his poor health had delayed the journey.

He did not say what treatment Mr Mugabe had been undergoing. “We have just received a message that he is better now and will return on November 30.

"He can no longer walk but we will continue taking care of him,” Mr Mnangagwa said, referring to Mr Mugabe by his totem name Gushungo.