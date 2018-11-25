ANGOP - Angola Press News AgencyANGOP - Angola Press News Agency

Go to homepage
Luanda

Max:

Min:

Home » News » Africa

Sun, 25 Nov 2018 12:34 - Updated Sun, 25 Nov 2018 12:28

Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe unable to walk, seeking treatment in Singapore

HARARE - Former Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe has been receiving medical treatment in Singapore for the last two months and is no longer able to walk, though he should return home next week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Saturday.

Send by email

To share this news by email, fill out the information below and click Send

Correct

To report errors in the texts of articles published, fill out the information below and click Send

Mr Mugabe, 94, who ruled the southern African nation for nearly four decades since independence from Britain in 1980, was forced to resign in November 2017 after an army coup.

Mr Mnangagwa told ruling ZANU-PF supporters at a rally in Murombedzi, Mr Mugabe’s village some 100 km (60 miles) west of the capital Harare, his predecessor had been due to return on October 15 but that his poor health had delayed the journey.

He did not say what treatment Mr Mugabe had been undergoing. “We have just received a message that he is better now and will return on November 30.

"He can no longer walk but we will continue taking care of him,” Mr Mnangagwa said, referring to Mr Mugabe by his totem name Gushungo.

Tags África  

Read also