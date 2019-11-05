ANGOP - Angola Press News AgencyANGOP - Angola Press News Agency

Thu, 07 Nov 2019 12:29 - Updated Thu, 07 Nov 2019 12:29

War crimes judges sentence Congolese warlord Ntaganda to 30 years in prison

THE HAGUE - The International Criminal Court sentenced former Congolese military leader Bosco Ntaganda on Thursday to 30 years in prison for atrocities including murder, rape and conscripting child soldiers.

Ntaganda, 46, was found guilty in July on 18 charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity for acts committed when he was military operations chief at the Union of Congolese Patriots(UPC) militia in east Democratic Republic of Congo in 2002-2003.

At Thursday’s sentencing, Judge Robert Fremr said there were no real mitigating circumstances and issued the 30-year sentence, the longest handed down by the Hague court to date,REUTERS.

