Sat, 16 Nov 2019 15:14 - Updated Sat, 16 Nov 2019 15:10
Sudan verdict in Bashir graft trial on Dec 14
Khartoum - The verdict in the corruption trial of Sudan's ousted president Omar al-Bashir is to be delivered on December 14, a judge announced Saturday, as his supporters staged a protest outside the court.
Send by email
To share this news by email, fill out the information below and click Send
Correct
To report errors in the texts of articles published, fill out the information below and click Send
Bashir, who was overthrown by the army in April, has been on trial in a Khartoum court since August on charges of illegally acquiring and using foreign funds -- offences that could land him behind bars for more than a decade.
Several hearings have been held, including one on Saturday, in the presence of the deposed leader who followed the proceedings from inside a metal cage.
"It has been decided that on December 14 a session will be held to deliver the verdict," judge Sadeq Abdelrahman said.
Authorities seized 6.9 million euros, $351,770 and 5.7 million Sudanese pounds ($128,000) from Bashir's home, Abdelrahman said at the start of the trial in August.
Bashir said at the time that the funds were the remainder of $25 million received from Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Tags África
Read also
- 16/11/2019 15:14:27
Eritreans wait in vain for change after peace with Ethiopia
Asmara - Eritrean taxi driver Mihreteab recalls brimming with hope in July 2018 when his country reached a peace agreement with neighbour and longtime foe Ethiopia.
- 16/11/2019 15:14:27
Prominent Abiy critic says to stand in Ethiopia election
Addis Ababa - Jawar Mohammed, a former ally turned foe of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, told AFP on Saturday he would join the race for a 2020 election to ensure that it is "free and fair".
- 16/11/2019 15:14:27
Birao's militia powderkeg in north Central African Republic
Birao (Central African Republic) - A heavy silence hangs in the dusty alleys of Birao, in the extreme northeast of Central African Republic, where figures only rarely wander between the empty houses and reed hedges.