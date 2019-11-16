ANGOP - Angola Press News AgencyANGOP - Angola Press News Agency

Go to homepage
Luanda

Max:

Min:

Home » News » Africa

Sat, 16 Nov 2019 15:14 - Updated Sat, 16 Nov 2019 15:10

Sudan verdict in Bashir graft trial on Dec 14

Khartoum - The verdict in the corruption trial of Sudan's ousted president Omar al-Bashir is to be delivered on December 14, a judge announced Saturday, as his supporters staged a protest outside the court.

Send by email

To share this news by email, fill out the information below and click Send

Correct

To report errors in the texts of articles published, fill out the information below and click Send

Bashir, who was overthrown by the army in April, has been on trial in a Khartoum court since August on charges of illegally acquiring and using foreign funds -- offences that could land him behind bars for more than a decade.

Several hearings have been held, including one on Saturday, in the presence of the deposed leader who followed the proceedings from inside a metal cage.

"It has been decided that on December 14 a session will be held to deliver the verdict," judge Sadeq Abdelrahman said.

Authorities seized 6.9 million euros, $351,770 and 5.7 million Sudanese pounds ($128,000) from Bashir's home, Abdelrahman said at the start of the trial in August.

Bashir said at the time that the funds were the remainder of $25 million received from Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Tags África  

Read also