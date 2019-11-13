Wed, 13 Nov 2019 18:51 - Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 18:51
Two Namibian ministers resign over bribery scandal involving Icelandic fishing firm
WINDHOEK - Namibia’s justice and fisheries ministers resigned on Wednesday over bribery claims involving Icelandic fishing firm Samherji, local media reported on Wednesday.
Justice Minister Sackeus Shanghala and Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister Bernhard Esau resigned from cabinet following media reports they awarded horse mackerel quotas to Iceland’s biggest fishing firm in exchange for bribes. Reuters
