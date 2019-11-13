ANGOP - Angola Press News AgencyANGOP - Angola Press News Agency

Two Namibian ministers resign over bribery scandal involving Icelandic fishing firm

WINDHOEK - Namibia’s justice and fisheries ministers resigned on Wednesday over bribery claims involving Icelandic fishing firm Samherji, local media reported on Wednesday.

Justice Minister Sackeus Shanghala and Fisheries and Marine Resources Minister Bernhard Esau resigned from cabinet following media reports they awarded horse mackerel quotas to Iceland’s biggest fishing firm in exchange for bribes. Reuters

