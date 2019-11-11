Tue, 12 Nov 2019 10:32 - Updated Tue, 12 Nov 2019 10:32
Uganda mulls e-commerce taxation
KAMPALA -- Uganda's tax body said Monday that it has started to add online business enterprises into the tax bracket.
Send by email
To share this news by email, fill out the information below and click Send
Correct
To report errors in the texts of articles published, fill out the information below and click Send
Dickson Kateshumbwa, commissioner of customs at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), said that the tax body has already issued notices to online enterprises, urging them to register.
"We issued guidelines through notices requiring them to register. We will be following them up," Kateshumbwa said.
He said that the tax body is also looking at having a law to enable the taxation of online businesses without stifling them.
The URA's move to tax online businesses is one of the measures taken by the tax body to widen the country's tax base.
According to the World Bank, Uganda has to improve its tax revenue if the east African country is to sustain economic growth.
The bank said that tax collection currently accounted for 14 percent of the country's gross domestic product, lower than regional peers, and was 16 percent lower than the government's target.
This low tax collection hinders the country's capacity to finance investments in infrastructure and deliver essential services, according to the global financial institution,XINHUA.
Tags África
Read also
- 12/11/2019 10:30:43
UN welcomes extention of pre-transitional period in S.Sudan
UNITED NATIONS -- The UN chief on Monday welcomed the decision by an eastern African bloc to extend the pre-transitional period for an additional 100 days for South Sudan to form a national unity government.
- 11/11/2019 09:35:15
'So many dead': Survivors describe terrifying Burkina Faso ambush
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - A mine worker shot during an ambush on a mining convoy in Burkina Faso said on Friday he was one of only three survivors from a bus with up to 80 people aboard, suggesting the death toll may be much higher than officially reported.
- 11/11/2019 09:32:39
Guinea-Bissau newly appointed PM resigns under pressure from Ecowas
BISSAU (Reuters) - Guinea-Bissau’s newly appointed Prime Minister Faustino Fudut Imbali handed in his resignation on Friday after an ultimatum was given by West African regional bloc ECOWAS, the president said.