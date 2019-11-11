ANGOP - Angola Press News AgencyANGOP - Angola Press News Agency

Tue, 12 Nov 2019 10:32 - Updated Tue, 12 Nov 2019 10:32

Uganda mulls e-commerce taxation

KAMPALA -- Uganda's tax body said Monday that it has started to add online business enterprises into the tax bracket.

Dickson Kateshumbwa, commissioner of customs at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), said that the tax body has already issued notices to online enterprises, urging them to register.

"We issued guidelines through notices requiring them to register. We will be following them up," Kateshumbwa said.

He said that the tax body is also looking at having a law to enable the taxation of online businesses without stifling them.

The URA's move to tax online businesses is one of the measures taken by the tax body to widen the country's tax base.

According to the World Bank, Uganda has to improve its tax revenue if the east African country is to sustain economic growth.

The bank said that tax collection currently accounted for 14 percent of the country's gross domestic product, lower than regional peers, and was 16 percent lower than the government's target.

This low tax collection hinders the country's capacity to finance investments in infrastructure and deliver essential services, according to the global financial institution,XINHUA.

