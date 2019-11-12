Wed, 13 Nov 2019 13:42 - Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 13:42
Zimbabwe bans new electric water heaters to save energy
HARARE - Zimbabwe is banning the installation of new electric water heaters in a bid to save power, energy regulations published on Wednesday showed, at a time when the country is enduring rolling blackouts lasting up to 18 hours a day.
Send by email
To share this news by email, fill out the information below and click Send
Correct
To report errors in the texts of articles published, fill out the information below and click Send
Power cuts have been exacerbated by low dam water levels at Zimbabwe’s biggest hydro plant following a severe drought and constant breakdowns of coal-fired generators, hitting mines, industry and households.
The government has previously said electric water heaters consume up to 400 MW of power a day in Zimbabwe where daily production on Wednesday totaled 563 MW, against demand of 1,200 MW.
New regulations published in an official gazette said that as of Wednesday the country’s electricity supplier will no longer be allowed to connect power to premises without solar water heaters.
“No owner of the premises after the effective day of these regulations shall connect electrical geysers but may, at his or her own expense, install and use solar water heating systems,” the regulations said.
Besides electricity cuts, Zimbabweans have to contend with shortages of fuel needed to power generators.
That has forced households to start investing in solar energy but initial installation costs are still too high for many people already grappling with the worst economic crisis in a decade.
In 2015, government officials said there were 300,000 electric heaters installed in Zimbabwe and that 40% of households’ electricity bills went towards water heating,REUTERS.
Tags África
Read also
- 12/11/2019 10:56:05
Exclusive: Kenya's lending cap repeal removes hurdle to rate cut - cenbank governor
SINGAPORE - Kenya’s scrapping of a cap on banks’ lending rates has removed one of the concerns the central bank had about cutting interest rates, its governor said on Tuesday, adding that monetary policy direction was “clear”.
- 12/11/2019 10:53:23
South Africa's Telkom in deal talks despite plunging profit
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s Telkom SA (TKGJ.J) said on Tuesday it was in discussions over a potential acquisition even as a spike in debt costs pushed half-year profits down by more than a third.
- 12/11/2019 10:50:48
Visa to acquire stake in Nigeria's Interswitch
LAGOS - Visa Inc (V.N) plans to acquire a “significant minority” stake in payments platform Interswitch, the Nigeria-based company said on Tuesday.