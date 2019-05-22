Algerian council concludes not possible to hold July 4 poll: TV

The constitutional council cited a lack of valid candidates, saying it had received only two candidates, who were deemed invalid.

The vote was meant to elect a new president after Bouteflika ended his 20-year rule in the wake of mass protests calling for wider political reforms.

Demonstrations have continued, demanding an end to the dominance of the elite who have ruled since the country won independence from France in 1962.

The council did not set a new date for the presidential elections, asking interim President Abdelkader Bensalah to organize a vote at a later date, state television said.

Bensalah had been appointed as interim leader until July 9,REUTERS.