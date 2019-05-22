Sun, 02 Jun 2019 12:34 - Updated Sun, 02 Jun 2019 12:34
Algerian council concludes not possible to hold July 4 poll: TV
ALGIERS - Algeria’s constitutional council has concluded it will not be possible to hold presidential elections on July 4 as planned, state TV reported on Sunday, prolonging the country’s transition after President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned two months ago.
Send by email
To share this news by email, fill out the information below and click Send
Correct
To report errors in the texts of articles published, fill out the information below and click Send
The constitutional council cited a lack of valid candidates, saying it had received only two candidates, who were deemed invalid.
The vote was meant to elect a new president after Bouteflika ended his 20-year rule in the wake of mass protests calling for wider political reforms.
Demonstrations have continued, demanding an end to the dominance of the elite who have ruled since the country won independence from France in 1962.
The council did not set a new date for the presidential elections, asking interim President Abdelkader Bensalah to organize a vote at a later date, state television said.
Bensalah had been appointed as interim leader until July 9,REUTERS.
Tags África
Read also
- 01/06/2019 10:05:48
South Africa's Ramaphosa retains Mboweni as finance minister in trimmed cabinet
PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa retained Tito Mboweni as finance minister and David Mabuza as deputy president on Wednesday as he appointed a new, smaller cabinet.
- 01/06/2019 09:48:56
Ethiopia PM presses plan to return displaced people after violence
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopia’s Prime Minister on Thursday pursued a plan to return displaced people to their homes following ethnic violence, meeting communities who recently went home, as relief workers voiced fears that the initiative could provoke fresh violence.
- 01/06/2019 09:46:37
Three men admit to the murder of two Scandinavian hikers in Morocco
RABAT (Reuters) - Three Moroccan men admitted on Thursday to the killing of two Scandinavian backpackers in a grisly murder last December, saying they had committed the crime after attempting and failing to join the Islamic State.