Egypt closes museums, sites temporarily for sterilization over COVID-19 concerns

"The closure starts from March 22 to March 31 for sterilization, disinfection and implementation of safety and prevention measures," said Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, in a statement.

The official explained that the measures are done in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and in accordance with international standards.

"During this period, awareness-raising sessions will also be held for museum workers and those of archeological sites on ways of prevention and protection against the virus," Waziri pointed out.

Egypt has confirmed so far 285 COVID-19 cases of locals and foreigners since the novel coronavirus first appeared in the country in mid-February, including eight deaths and 39 recoveries.

The country has recently taken strict precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the novel virus, including temporary closure of schools and universities, suspending flights, reducing employees and sterilizing means of transport, government offices, hotels and tourist attractions.

Egypt also decided to temporarily close coffee shops, night clubs, malls, restaurants and other entertainment places from early evening to early morning over coronavirus concerns,XINHUA.