Myanmar president pledges to build democratic federal republic through political dialogue

In his message on the occasion of the country's 70th anniversary Independence Day, U Htin Kyaw recalled the successful convening of the second meeting of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference in May 2017 with agreements reached regarding some basic principles of the federal structure.

He called for continuously working on areas such as education, health and reform in the economic and foreign investment sectors, focusing on the improvement of the socio-economic status of the people.

While working for national development, he also emphasized working for the political stability, prosperity and unity among all ethnic nationalities.

Recalling that the most critical element in the history of struggle for independence is the united power of all ethnic nationalities, he held that the long-term perpetuation of the independence can only be accomplished by the unity of all ethnic brothers and sisters.

He called for striving for non-disintegration in the country, cessation of all armed conflicts and gaining eternal peace with respect of human rights.

Meanwhile, Myanmar's national flag-hoisting and saluting ceremonies were also launched in Nay Pyi Taw and Yangon early Thursday morning.

On the Independence Day, winners of honorary titles and medals, conferred by the government, were also announced to mark the event.

Myanmar became a British colony in the late 19th century, but regained its independence and sovereignty on Jan. 4, 1948. Xinhua