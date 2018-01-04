Thu, 04 Jan 2018 11:02 - Updated Thu, 04 Jan 2018 11:02
Myanmar president pledges to build democratic federal republic through political dialogue
YANGON - Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw pledged on Thursday to build a democratic federal republic in accordance with the results of the political dialogues, stressing the need to work collectively for creating a suitable constitution for the country.
Send by email
To share this news by email, fill out the information below and click Send
Correct
To report errors in the texts of articles published, fill out the information below and click Send
In his message on the occasion of the country's 70th anniversary Independence Day, U Htin Kyaw recalled the successful convening of the second meeting of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference in May 2017 with agreements reached regarding some basic principles of the federal structure.
He called for continuously working on areas such as education, health and reform in the economic and foreign investment sectors, focusing on the improvement of the socio-economic status of the people.
While working for national development, he also emphasized working for the political stability, prosperity and unity among all ethnic nationalities.
Recalling that the most critical element in the history of struggle for independence is the united power of all ethnic nationalities, he held that the long-term perpetuation of the independence can only be accomplished by the unity of all ethnic brothers and sisters.
He called for striving for non-disintegration in the country, cessation of all armed conflicts and gaining eternal peace with respect of human rights.
Meanwhile, Myanmar's national flag-hoisting and saluting ceremonies were also launched in Nay Pyi Taw and Yangon early Thursday morning.
On the Independence Day, winners of honorary titles and medals, conferred by the government, were also announced to mark the event.
Myanmar became a British colony in the late 19th century, but regained its independence and sovereignty on Jan. 4, 1948. Xinhua
Tags International
Read also
- 04/01/2018 10:56:26
South Korea's President Moon meets former 'comfort women'
SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday met women who were forced to work in Japanese wartime brothels, days after their plight again cast a shadow over relations with Japan.
- 04/01/2018 10:54:36
Plane lifted from Sydney river after crash killed British CEO
SYDNEY - Australian investigators and police hoisted the wreckage of a seaplane from the Sydney river where it sank after crashing on New Year’s Eve, killing six people, including the chief executive of British catering company Compass Group Plc.
- 04/01/2018 10:53:09
Friends of arrested Reuters reporter in Myanmar pour out hearts on social media
YANGON - Ever since Reuters Myanmar reporter Wa Lone was arrested on Dec. 12 on suspicion of violating the Official Secrets Act, friends and former colleagues have poured out their hearts and expressed hopes for his release on social media.