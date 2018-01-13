ANGOP - Angola Press News AgencyANGOP - Angola Press News Agency

Sat, 13 Jan 2018 13:19 - Updated Sat, 13 Jan 2018 13:19

Northern Ireland boss O'Neill set for Scotland talks

London - Michael O'Neill's impressive spell as Northern Ireland coach could be about to end as he is to hold talks over the vacancy as Scottish boss the BBC reported.

The 48-year-old Northern Irishman -- who guided Northern Ireland to the second round of Euro 2016 and to a controversial play-off defeat to Switzerland in the 2018 World Cup play-offs -- is due meet with the Scottish Football Association next week.

O'Neill, who has managerial experience in Scotland where he was in charge of lower tier side Brechin, would fill the vacuum left by Gordon Strachan, who departed last October after the Scots failed to make the play-offs for the World Cup.

O'Neill, who was capped 31 times by Northern Ireland, also played for several Scottish clubs including Dundee United and Hibs. He is under contract to Northern Ireland till 2020 with his annual pay package reported to be Â£500,000 and had been offered a four year extension.

According to the BBC, Scotland have agreed compensation with the Northern Irish FA. AFP

