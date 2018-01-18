Tony Abbott head-butt: Attacker pleads guilty in court

Astro Labe, 38, admitted on Thursday to a charge of causing harm to a Commonwealth public official. The incident happened in September.

At the time Mr Abbott blamed the head-butt on his opposition to same-sex marriage, a claim later denied by Labe.

The Hobart man, a self-proclaimed anarchist, said he had been motivated by "personal hatred" for Mr Abbott.

He faces a maximum penalty of two years' jail and a A$25,000 (£14,000; $19,000) fine.

A court heard Labe had been drinking at a bar when he saw Mr Abbott enter a newspaper office in Hobart.

When Mr Abbott came out, Labe followed him for 250m (800ft) before deliberately assaulting him, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

Mr Abbott said he had offered a handshake to Labe before being pulled in for a "Liverpool kiss", for which he suffered a swollen lip.

On Thursday, a magistrate questioned whether Labe had acted "spontaneously", as claimed by his lawyer, because he had joked about head-butting Mr Abbott earlier in the day.

The incident took place during a two-month national vote on same-sex marriage, which was later legalised,BBC.