Thu, 18 Jan 2018 13:50 - Updated Thu, 18 Jan 2018 13:50
Tony Abbott head-butt: Attacker pleads guilty in court
SYDNEI-A man has pleaded guilty to head-butting former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott.
Send by email
To share this news by email, fill out the information below and click Send
Correct
To report errors in the texts of articles published, fill out the information below and click Send
Astro Labe, 38, admitted on Thursday to a charge of causing harm to a Commonwealth public official. The incident happened in September.
At the time Mr Abbott blamed the head-butt on his opposition to same-sex marriage, a claim later denied by Labe.
The Hobart man, a self-proclaimed anarchist, said he had been motivated by "personal hatred" for Mr Abbott.
He faces a maximum penalty of two years' jail and a A$25,000 (£14,000; $19,000) fine.
A court heard Labe had been drinking at a bar when he saw Mr Abbott enter a newspaper office in Hobart.
When Mr Abbott came out, Labe followed him for 250m (800ft) before deliberately assaulting him, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.
Mr Abbott said he had offered a handshake to Labe before being pulled in for a "Liverpool kiss", for which he suffered a swollen lip.
On Thursday, a magistrate questioned whether Labe had acted "spontaneously", as claimed by his lawyer, because he had joked about head-butting Mr Abbott earlier in the day.
The incident took place during a two-month national vote on same-sex marriage, which was later legalised,BBC.
Tags International
Read also
- 18/01/2018 13:51:45
China's 2017 GDP growth accelerates for first time in seven years
BEIJING- China’s economy grew faster than expected in the fourth quarter of 2017, as an export recovery helped the country post its first annual acceleration in growth in seven years, defying concerns that intensifying curbs on industry and credit would hurt expansion.
- 18/01/2018 13:45:26
Turkey says could act in Syria unless U.S. withdraws support for Kurdish force
HATAY - Turkey said on Wednesday it would not hesitate to take action in Syria’s Afrin district and other areas unless the United States withdrew support for a Kurdish-led force there, but Washington denied such plans and said “some people misspoke”.
- 18/01/2018 13:41:12
Damascus warns Turkey against Afrin attack: Syrian state TV
BEIRUT- The Syrian government on Thursday warned Turkey against launching a military operation in Syria’s northwestern region of Afrin and said that Syrian air defenses stood ready to defend against such an attack.