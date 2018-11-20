ANGOP - Angola Press News AgencyANGOP - Angola Press News Agency

Wed, 21 Nov 2018 13:22 - Updated Wed, 21 Nov 2018 13:22

Iraqi forces kill 15 IS militants in Salahudin province

BAGHDAD-- Iraqi forces Wednesday killed 15 Islamic State (IS) militants and destroyed two of their hideouts in Iraq's northern central province of Salahudin, the Iraqi military said.

"During a search operation in Gan'ous area near the town of Shirqat, some 280 km north of Baghdad, the security forces destroyed two IS hideouts and killed 15 IS militants inside a trench," Spokesman of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, Yahya Rasoul, said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, the Iraqi aircraft killed five IS militants and destroyed their hideout in the village of Albu Sulaibi near the border of the provinces of Salahudin and Diyala.

The Iraqi forces, backed by Iraqi aircrafts, are carrying continuing reconnaissance and surveillance in different areas in central Iraq to track the extremist IS militants and destroy their locations.

The security situation in Iraq has been dramatically improved after Iraqi security forces fully defeated the extremist IS militants across the country late in 2017.

However, small groups of IS militants have since regrouped in desert and rugged areas, carrying out attacks against security forces and civilians despite the military operations from time to time to hunt them down,XINHUA.

