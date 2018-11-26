British academic back home after UAE spy case pardon

Hedges arrived at London’s Heathrow airport early in the morning on a flight from Dubai, a day after the UAE pardoned him from a life sentence in the spying case.

“I don’t know where to begin with thanking people for securing my release ... Thank you so much to the British Embassy and the FCO (Britain’s foreign ministry) for their efforts in ensuring I arrived safely back home,” Hedges said in a statement.

“I could not have done this without Daniela,” he added, referring to his wife, Daniela Tejada, who lobbied the governments of the UK and UAE for his release. “She is so brave and strong, seeing her and my family after this ordeal is the best thing that could have happened. I thank you all once again, this is very surreal.”

Hedges was escorted to the departure gate at Dubai International Airport by three people earlier on Tuesday. He stood in the tunnel leading to the aircraft for several minutes before being greeted by what appeared to be two UAE security officials and then boarded the flight.

The UAE pardoned Matthew Hedges on Monday after showing a video of him purportedly confessing to being a member of Britain’s MI6 intelligence agency. Britain has denied he was a spy and welcomed his pardon.

Hedges, a 31-year-old doctoral student at Durham University, had been held in the UAE since May 5, when he was arrested at Dubai airport after a two-week research visit.

His family have described him as a dedicated researcher who fell foul of the UAE’s security and justice system. The UAE said he was a British spy who was given a fair trial for grave espionage offences.

The case has strained ties between the long-time allies, leading London to issue a forceful diplomatic response after last week’s verdict was handed down, with a warning that it could hurt relations.

The UAE president issued the pardon as part of a mass clemency of more than 700 prisoners to mark the country’s National Day.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt welcomed the pardon, which he called “fantastic news”.Reuters