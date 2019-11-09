Sat, 09 Nov 2019 12:27 - Updated Sat, 09 Nov 2019 12:27
White House official says he heard U.S. envoy push for investigation of Bidens
WASHINGTON - An official on the White House’s National Security Council said he heard the U.S. ambassador to the European Union explicitly press Ukrainian officials to investigate Joe Biden and his son, according to a transcript released on Friday by Democrats leading the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.
Send by email
To share this news by email, fill out the information below and click Send
Correct
To report errors in the texts of articles published, fill out the information below and click Send
Alexander Vindman, a U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and Ukraine expert on the NSC, said Ambassador Gordon Sondland made it clear in a July 10 meeting at the White House that the investigations of the Bidens and Ukrainian gas company Burisma would have to be opened for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to get an Oval Office meeting with Trump.
“He was calling for something, calling for an investigation that didn’t exist into the Bidens and Burisma,” Vindman said. “My visceral reaction to what was being called for suggested that it was explicit. There was no ambiguity.”Reuters
Tags International
Read also
- 09/11/2019 12:25:57
Lebanon's grand mufti calls for protesters' demands to be met
BEIRUT - Lebanon’s grand mufti, the top cleric for Sunni Muslims, called on Saturday for those in power to meet protesters’ demands of ending corruption and sectarianism.
- 09/11/2019 12:23:57
Indian court gives disputed religious site to Hindus in landmark ruling
NEW DELHI/AYODHYA, India - India’s Supreme Court on Saturday awarded a bitterly disputed religious site to Hindus, dealing a defeat to Muslims who also claim the land that has sparked some of the bloodiest riots in the history of independent India.
- 09/11/2019 12:21:58
Hong Kong faces 24th weekend of protest day after student's death
HONG KONG - Hong Kong protesters are planning a 24th straight weekend of pro-democracy rallies, including inside shopping malls across the Chinese-ruled city on Sunday, some of which have started peacefully in recent weeks and descended into violent chaos.