Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's new "Terminator" president
Colombo - Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 70, set to be Sri Lanka's new president, was the de facto military chief who crushed Tamil guerrillas a decade ago, making him a revered figure among the Sinhalese majority and the powerful Buddhist clergy.
Dubbed the "Terminator" by his own family, the 70-year-old retired lieutenant-colonel secured victory in the election by promising to fight corruption and make Sri Lanka safe seven months after Islamist extremist attacks killed 269 people.
Under his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa's presidency from 2005-15, as defence secretary "Gota" is accused of allowing death squads that bumped off critics, rivals, journalists and others.
According to press watchdog Reporters Without Borders, in the "dark decade" of the Rajapaksas' previous time in office, at least 14 journalists "were murdered in connection with their work".
Rajapaksa "presided over a national security apparatus which was really quite deadly. Anyone who dissented was disappeared", analyst Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu told AFP before the election.
He denies the charges.
While the grey-haired president-elect has no experience in politics, he made up for it by campaigning with the more charismatic Mahinda, who is now set to become prime minister.
