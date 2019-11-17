Sun, 17 Nov 2019 11:49 - Updated Sun, 17 Nov 2019 11:48
Internet restricted in protest-hit Iran: report
Tehran - Authorities have restricted internet access in Iran, the semi-official ISNA news agency said on Sunday, after nearly two days of nationwide protests triggered by a petrol price hike.
Send by email
To share this news by email, fill out the information below and click Send
Correct
To report errors in the texts of articles published, fill out the information below and click Send
"Access to the internet has been limited as of last night and for the next 24 hours," an informed source at the information and telecommunications ministry said, quoted by ISNA.
The decision was made by the Supreme National Security Council of Iran and communicated to internet service providors overnight, the source added.
It came after state television accused "hostile media" of trying to use fake news and videos on social media to exaggerate the protests as "large and extensive".
Netblocks, a website that monitors online services, said late Saturday the country was in the grip of an internet shutdown.
"Confirmed: Iran is now in the midst of a near-total national internet shutdown; realtime network data show connectivity at 7% of ordinary levels after twelve hours of progressive network disconnections," it said on Twitter.
Tags International
Read also
- 17/11/2019 11:49:40
Iran leader backs petrol price hike that sparked deadly unrest
Tehran - Iran's supreme leader on Sunday threw his support behind a decision to hike petrol prices, a move that sparked nationwide unrest in which he said "some lost their lives".
- 17/11/2019 11:49:40
Nicaraguan judge sentences man to 30 years in NY killing
ALBANY, N.Y. — A Nicaraguan judge sentenced a man to 30 years behind bars in the killing of a young nursing student in upstate New York, a district attorney in the state said Friday.
- 17/11/2019 11:49:40
Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's new "Terminator" president
Colombo - Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 70, set to be Sri Lanka's new president, was the de facto military chief who crushed Tamil guerrillas a decade ago, making him a revered figure among the Sinhalese majority and the powerful Buddhist clergy.
- 17/11/2019 11:49:40
Nicaragua opposition activists arrested trying to aid strike
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Thirteen activists including a Belgian-Nicaraguan student were arrested as they tried to deliver aid to relatives of jailed opponents of President Daniel Ortega’s government, Nicaragua’s opposition said Friday.