Fri, 15 Nov 2019 19:43 - Updated Fri, 15 Nov 2019 19:42
Turkey sends American Islamic State fighter to U.S. after stalemate with Greece
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey sent a U.S. citizen and suspected Islamic State member to the United States by plane on Friday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, after the man was refused entry to Greece earlier this week.
Send by email
To share this news by email, fill out the information below and click Send
Correct
To report errors in the texts of articles published, fill out the information below and click Send
Turkish authorities started deporting captured Islamic State suspects to their home countries on Monday. Ankara says it has captured 287 militants in northeast Syria, where Turkish troops launched an assault against the Kurdish YPG militia last month, and has hundreds more jihadist suspects in detention.
One of the suspects, a U.S. citizen of Arab descent, had requested deportation to Greece, but was refused entry by Greek police on Monday. The suspect had been stuck in a buffer zone between Turkey and Greece since, but the Interior Ministry said on Thursday that the United States had agreed to take him back.
Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Soylu said the suspect had been deported and sent to the United States on Friday by plane from Istanbul. Soylu said two German fighters were also deported on the same day.
Turkey has so far repatriated 10 German nationals, one U.S. citizen and one British fighter. Ankara has said that suspected fighters will be deported to Ireland, France and other nations, mostly European states, in the coming days.
Tags International
Read also
- 15/11/2019 19:38:47
Climate change, human activity rub salt into Venice's wounds
ROME (Reuters) - Warming seas and excavations within the Venice lagoon mean the exceptionally high flood waters in the city this week are also saltier, posing an extra threat to its architectural treasures.
- 15/11/2019 19:35:58
Bolivia's ousted Morales can return, but would face inquiry -interim president
LA PAZ (Reuters) - Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez said on Friday that ousted former President Evo Morales is free to return, but would have to respond to allegations of electoral fraud and would not be immune from investigation.
- 15/11/2019 19:32:44
Michael Bloomberg to launch $100 million digital anti-Trump campaign
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire media mogul who continues to weigh a run for the Democratic nomination for president, will launch a $100 million (77.5 million pound) online ad campaign targeting Republican President Donald Trump, an advisor confirmed.